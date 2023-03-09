ADVERTISEMENT

Sumalatha may join BJP today, claims JD-S MLA Puttaraju

March 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD-S MLA from Melukote C S Puttaraju on Thursday claimed that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is expected to join the BJP on Friday.

“We have information that she (Ms. Sumalatha) is joining the BJP tomorrow (Friday). She actually wanted to join the party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who is visiting Mandya on March 12 to inaugurate the expressway) but did not get the nod since it was a government programme,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Ms Sumalatha has convened a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Mandya on Friday at noon. The MP’s press conference gained importance amidst the speculations that she was joining the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US