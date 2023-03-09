Sumalatha may join BJP today, claims JD-S MLA Puttaraju

March 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

JD-S MLA from Melukote C S Puttaraju on Thursday claimed that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is expected to join the BJP on Friday.

“We have information that she (Ms. Sumalatha) is joining the BJP tomorrow (Friday). She actually wanted to join the party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who is visiting Mandya on March 12 to inaugurate the expressway) but did not get the nod since it was a government programme,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Ms Sumalatha has convened a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Mandya on Friday at noon. The MP’s press conference gained importance amidst the speculations that she was joining the BJP.

