HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sumalatha may join BJP today, claims JD-S MLA Puttaraju

March 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD-S MLA from Melukote C S Puttaraju on Thursday claimed that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh is expected to join the BJP on Friday.

“We have information that she (Ms. Sumalatha) is joining the BJP tomorrow (Friday). She actually wanted to join the party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (who is visiting Mandya on March 12 to inaugurate the expressway) but did not get the nod since it was a government programme,” he told reporters in Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Ms Sumalatha has convened a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwari Nagar in Mandya on Friday at noon. The MP’s press conference gained importance amidst the speculations that she was joining the BJP.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.