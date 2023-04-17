Sumalatha hits out at JD(S), predicts party’s rout in Mandya

April 17, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Monday said the BJP has fielded deserving candidates for the ensuing elections in Mandya and added that the party workers and leaders were capable of working for the party candidates’ victory.

“The time has come to teach a fitting lesson to the JD(S) whose seven MLAs in Mandya misused the opportunity given to them by the people. The BJP will show them its strength in the elections. The fight is against dynastic politics,” she told reporters.

Ms. Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent MP who recently announced her support to the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was greeted by the BJP candidate and supporters in Maddur on Monday.

She maintained that the JD(S) believed in “dynastic politics” while indirectly referring to former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the family members (H.D. Deve Gowda’s family) jump into poll fray when there are no deserving candidates among the party workers to fight the polls.

The BJP has deserving party workers and it has fielded such candidates. The party’s strength will be shown in the polls, she said, while lashing out at the JD(S), which has been targeting her since her election.

Taking a dig at the JD(S), the MP said, “Some people get vote in Mandya but development is taken elsewhere.”

To a query, she said the BJP has not told her to contest the ensuing polls in Mandya.

On the criticism against her by Srirangapatna JD(S) candidate Ravindra Srikantaiah against her, she said the people of Srirangapatna will take a decision against his arrogance in the polls. “I really don’t know what his achievements are in the last five years. I never heard him talking of development.”