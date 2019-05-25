Sumalatha: Cong. would have got one more seat if it had fielded me

Newly-elected Mandya MP, Sumalatha, who defeated Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son K. Nikhil by a huge margin, has credited “people of Mandya and their pride” for her victory.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting her husband M.H. Ambareesh’s memorial in Kanteerava Studio, she said that had the Congress given her a ticket, the party would have got at least one more seat. “But they did not take my appeal seriously,” she said, recalling how she had approached the Congress first.

Her victory, she said, also marked the defeat of “negative politics” practised by the JD(S) in the run up to the elections. The actor, who visited the memorial with her son Abhishek, placed the winning certificate issued by Election Commission on her husband’s grave.

“It is a victory for the people of Mandya, followers of Ambareesh, and actors Yash and Darshan, who stood by me and rebel Congress and JD(S) workers. It is not really my victory,” she said.

“People of Mandya, especially women, have proved that they are innocents, but not ignorant. They will not tolerate bad-mouthing of women.”

To a query on her priorities for the constituency, she said she would go back to the people to understand their problems and get suggestions on how to address them.

To a question on whether she would identify with the party [BJP], which supported her in the polls, Ms. Sumalatha said she would consult the people of her constituency on the matter.

Vijayotsava on May 29

To thank the people of Mandya for her victory, Sumalatha has organised ‘Swabhimani Vijayotsava’ (celebration of pride) on May 29, which coincides with the late Ambareesh’s birthday. Actors Yash, Darshan and other members of the film industry, and those who stood by her during hard times will participate in the event.