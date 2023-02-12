ADVERTISEMENT

Sumalatha assures relief for farmer who died fighting fire in farm

February 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sumalatha, Mandya MP, has assured to discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai the issue of providing compensation to the farmer, who died fighting fire in his farmland in Madechakanahalli recently.

The 60-year-old Mahalingaiah died trying to douse the fire that had broken out in his coconut and sugarcane farm in Madechakanahalli in Mandya taluk.

Ms. Sumalatha, who has condoled Mahalingaiah’s death, has assured that she would personally discuss compensation for the farmer with Mr. Bommai soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US