Sumalatha assures relief for farmer who died fighting fire in farm

February 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sumalatha, Mandya MP, has assured to discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai the issue of providing compensation to the farmer, who died fighting fire in his farmland in Madechakanahalli recently.

The 60-year-old Mahalingaiah died trying to douse the fire that had broken out in his coconut and sugarcane farm in Madechakanahalli in Mandya taluk.

Ms. Sumalatha, who has condoled Mahalingaiah’s death, has assured that she would personally discuss compensation for the farmer with Mr. Bommai soon.

