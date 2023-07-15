ADVERTISEMENT

Sumalatha asks NHAI to complete all its promised works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

July 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The NHAI had already been informed that the quality of the median should be improved, more streetlights should be installed and signages for the convenience of motorists should be installed at all vantage locations on the expressway

The Hindu Bureau

Sumalatha Ambarish, Mandya MP; Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar and other senior officials at the DISHA meeting held in Mandya on Saturday, July 15. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Large number of road accidents reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway came up for discussion even during the District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committees meet also known as DISHA meeting in Mandya on Saturday, July 15, with Sumalatha Ambarish, MP, asking National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete all the promised works on the expressway.

Addressing the meeting, Ms. Sumalatha pointed out that the NHAI, which had already begun collecting toll from the motorists using the expressway, was obliged to complete all the promised work that was part of the agreement, at the time of starting the project.

The NHAI had already been informed that the quality of the median should be improved, more streetlights should be installed and signages for the convenience of motorists should be installed at all vantage locations on the expressway, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also complained about shortcomings on the service road and drainage system of the expressway.

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Dr. Kumar said the NHAI, after an inspection by the officials, had been informed to put up signages on lane speed and other issues, besides intensifying highway patrol and paying attention to improving the ambulance and crane service.

Though a total of 1,525 streets lamps were needed for the expressway, a good portion of which passes through Mandya district, only 850 street lamps had been installed, he rued.

Meanwhile, P. Ravikumar, Mandya MLA, sought to know why the authorities had not posted personnel having a knowledge of Kannada at the toll plazas.

NHAI officials, who were present at the meeting, assured to complete all the pending works on the expressway within a fortnight. With regard to the complaint on non-Kannadigas manning the toll plaza, the NHAI officials said the matter will be brough to the notice of senior officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US