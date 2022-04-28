Sumalatha ambivalent on joining BJP

Mandya MP Sumalatha said on Thursday that reports that she would join the BJP were mere speculation.

The speculations gained credence following the remarks by C.P. Yogeshwar, MLC, that the BJP had extended an invitation to her.

But the Mandya MP — who was elected as an Independent candidate in the 2019 parliamentary elections — remained tightlipped and ambivalent on the issue. She told media persons in Mandya that she had met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai but it only pertained to development of the constituency. ‘’I met Mr. Bommai as he is the Chief Minister and not as a BJP leader,’, she said.

Ms. Sumalatha said it was true that Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had remarked that she was welcome to join the BJP. But it was a general statement and she had not given a serious thought to it. ‘’Besides, such general invitations are extended by other parties as well given the rapport my husband had with everyone and I will take a decision at a later stage after discussing the issue with my supporters,” she added.