Sumalatha, Abhishek offer ‘Tulabhara Seva’ in Dharwad

Devotees at the famous Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple in Dharwad had a pleasant surprise on Saturday morning as they found MP-elect Sumalatha and her son, Abhishek, in their midst.

Ms. Sumalatha and her son subsequently offered ‘Tulabhara Seva’ at the temple and donated foodgrains and ghee corresponding to their weight to the temple before conducting a special puja.

They were accompanied by Rockline Venkatesh, Yogaraj Bhat, Nagashekar, and Doddanna.

Later Ms. Sumalatha said it was was her first ‘Tulabhara Seva’.

She said several fans of her late husband M.H. Ambareesh had taken several vows, before various gods and goddesses, praying for her win in the Lok Sabha polls, and now she was just fulfilling them. “Along with it, I am touring places to promote my son’s movie Amar,” she said.

Recollecting her last visit to Hubballi-Dharwad with Mr. Ambareesh, she said several people from the twin cities had canvassed for her in Mandya.

Subsequently, Ms. Sumalatha and Mr. Abhishek visited Srinivas theatre and watched Amar with others.

She thanked the cinema goers for their love and affection, and urged them to patronise her son’s films.

The public urged her to sing the song Olavina Udugore Kodalenu, while her son delivered a few dialogues from Amar.