Sumalath meets Nadda, Santhosh

February 08, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, called on BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Further fuelling the talk of her strong pitch for a BJP ticket from Mandya, Independent Lok Sabha member and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh on Thursday met BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

The Mandya MP, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) youth wing president and son of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the 2019 election, called on the two BJP leaders in New Delhi and later posted photographs taken with them on the social media platform X.

“Today I met BJP National President J P Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh informally and discussed about Mandya constituency and Lok Sabha elections. I thank Nadda Ji and Santhosh Ji for giving their precious time and listening to me,” she said.

Mandya constituency has become a contentious issue, with the BJP’s alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) as well as Ms. Sumalatha pitching for it in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

