GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sumalath meets Nadda, Santhosh

February 08, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, called on BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Independent Lok Sabha member from Mandya, called on BJP national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Further fuelling the talk of her strong pitch for a BJP ticket from Mandya, Independent Lok Sabha member and actor Sumalatha Ambareesh on Thursday met BJP national president J.P. Nadda and party general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh.

The Mandya MP, who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) youth wing president and son of the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in the 2019 election, called on the two BJP leaders in New Delhi and later posted photographs taken with them on the social media platform X.

“Today I met BJP National President J P Nadda and BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh informally and discussed about Mandya constituency and Lok Sabha elections. I thank Nadda Ji and Santhosh Ji for giving their precious time and listening to me,” she said.

Mandya constituency has become a contentious issue, with the BJP’s alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular) as well as Ms. Sumalatha pitching for it in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.