Karnataka

Sullia MLA hospitalised

Sullia MLA S. Angara was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday.

According to official sources, Mr. Angara had discomfort during a meeting to review relief measures related to COVID-19 at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada. He was brought to the Puttur Government Hospital and then shifted to the private hospital in Mangaluru. His condition is stable now, the officials said.

Mar 27, 2020

