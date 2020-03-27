Sullia MLA hospitalised

Sullia MLA S. Angara was admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday.
According to official sources, Mr. Angara had discomfort during a meeting to review relief measures related to COVID-19 at Kadaba in Dakshina Kannada. He was brought to the Puttur Government Hospital and then shifted to the private hospital in Mangaluru. His condition is stable now, the officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.