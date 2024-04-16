GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sukhani takes exception to changing college name in Raichur

April 16, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Parasmal Sukhani

Parasmal Sukhani | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Parasmal Sukhani, educationist and a member of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, Raichur, has raised objections to changing the name of SLN Engineering College in Raichur to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Engineering College.

In a letter addressed to Shashil G. Namoshi, chairman of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society, that runs the college, Mr. Sukhani, who also runs a number of institutions in Raichur, demanded that the decision to change the name of the college be reversed.

“SLN Engineering College was named after Sarojini Leeladharan Nayar (SLN), who was the wife of M.L. Nayar who donated land for the establishment of the college in 1979.  The man who contributed valuable land in the name of his wife for the establishment of the much-needed college is now no more. Isn’t changing the college’s name an insult to the land donors?” Mr. Sukhani asked and urged the management of HKE Society to withdraw the decision and continue with the earlier name, SLN Engineering College.

