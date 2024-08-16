Sujata Jangamshetty takes charge as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana

Theatre personality Sujata Jangamshetty, who was recently appointed by the State government as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana, took charge here on Friday.

The appointment of Dr. Jangamshetty as director came as a surprise since her name was not in the list of probables for the post.

Dr. Jangamshetty is a former member of Karnataka Nataka Academy and member of Ranga Samaj. She served as member of the Karnataka Film Subsidy Committee and as syndicate member for Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura. Dr. Jangamshetty has won various prestigious awards, including the Karnataka Nataka Academy award.