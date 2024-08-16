GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sujata Jangamshetty takes charge as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana

Published - August 16, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sujata Jangamshetty took charge as the director of Kalaburagi Rangayana on Friday.

Sujata Jangamshetty took charge as the director of Kalaburagi Rangayana on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Theatre personality Sujata Jangamshetty, who was recently appointed by the State government as director of Kalaburagi Rangayana, took charge here on Friday.

The appointment of Dr. Jangamshetty as director came as a surprise since her name was not in the list of probables for the post.

Dr. Jangamshetty is a former member of Karnataka Nataka Academy and member of Ranga Samaj. She served as member of the Karnataka Film Subsidy Committee and as syndicate member for Karnataka State Akkamahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura. Dr. Jangamshetty has won various prestigious awards, including the Karnataka Nataka Academy award.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.