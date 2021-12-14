Suja Kushalappa of BJP victorious in Kodagu

Mysuru

14 December 2021 18:32 IST

He got 705 votes; says he had expected to win by a larger margin

-

The BJP has retained its seat in the Legislative Council from Kodagu local bodies constituency as its candidate Suja Kushalappa defeated Manthar Gowda of the Congress in what was a direct contest between the two parties.

The Janata Dal (Secular) had withdrawn its candidate Ishaaq Khan, leaving only two candidates in fray.

Advertising

Advertising

The margin of victory was 102 votes. Suja Kushalappa polled 705 votes while his rival candidate polled 603 votes after the counting of the votes held on Tuesday. Suja Kushalappa is the brother of MLA Appachu Ranjan and former MLC M.A.Subramani.

In all, 1,325 voters from the elected bodies had exercised their franchise in the elections held last week of which 17 votes were invalid. Suja Kushalappa, who was the district unit president of the party in the past, is credited with working at the grassroots to improve the BJP’s performance in the local bodies elections.

After the victory Suja Kushalappa said he had worked for nearly three decades in the party and had expected to win by a larger margin. He attributed the decline in margin to “use of money power’’ by the Congress. He said Kodagu district was witnessing development due to the efforts of the local BJP MLAs and MPs all of which helped the party gain the confidence of voters who elected him. The district received sufficient grant and projects and this was responsible for the party retaining the seat, he added.

The defeated candidate from Congress is the son of BJP leader from Hassan and former Minister A Manju. The latter was relieved of all party responsibility in Hassan once his son was given the Congress ticket to contest from Kodagu. In defiance of the party’s directive Mr. Manju had campaigned for his son but had vowed to campaign for the BJP candidate in Hassan.