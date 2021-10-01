Suitable decision soon on Datta shrine issue: Minister

Hassan

01 October 2021 19:42 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, has said that the government will take a suitable decision on Sree Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah in the wake of the recent Karnataka High Court ruling.

Speaking to presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Friday, he said he had not yet gone through the judgment copy. The Law Department would be consulted for the future course of action.

The High Court, in its judgment on Monday, quashed the Government Order which had favoured the appointment of Mujawar for conducting religious practices at the cave shrine in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Now the court has directed the State government to relook into the issue without referring to the report of the high-level committee, which was constituted during the Congress rule.

Protest

A few pro-Hindutva activists, led by a seer, visited the shrine on Thursday. They demanded that the seer be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine. They staged a dharna as the officers did not consider their demand. They raised slogans against the district administration. Many devotees visited the shrine on the occasion and it is said they held bhajan.