Suit filed before city court to declare compensatory sites allotted by MUDA as null and void

A suit has been filed before a city court to prevent Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) from further alienating or transferring any sites allotted under the 50:50 scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate S. Arunkumar filed the suit before the Principal Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Mysuru on Tuesday to safeguard the interest of the general public and to procure back all the sites illegally allotted under various schemes when D. Natesh and Dinesh Kumar were MUDA Commissioners.

Mr. Arunkumar has sought a stay on all proceedings associated with these allotments to ensure that no further actions are taken until the investigations pertaining to the case are completed and the issues are resolved legally.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pleaded with the court to declare all sites allotted since 2015 under the 50:50 scheme as null and void in view of the alleged irregularities in its implementation.

The petition also urged the court to restrain all the beneficiaries under different allotment of MUDA from alienation of the sites and to direct MUDA and MCC by way of permanent injunction not to grant any license for construction and trading activities in the sites allotted under the schemes since 2015.

Referring to the 50:50 scheme, Mr. Arunkumar said generally the laws and schemes are designed with prospective affect but the retrospective application of the 50:50 scheme meant that it was used to resolve issues from earlier compensation processes violating the provisions of the law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.