Suicide prevention campaign at NIMHANS

September 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru 

Afshan Yasmeen
Afshan Yasmeen

The Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS in collaboration with Atta Galatta will host a campaign for Suicide Prevention on Friday at Atta Galatta premises in Indiranagar in the city from 5 p.m. onwards. 

Aimed at addressing the pressing issue of suicide, the campaign is being held with a theme - “Creating Hope Through Action” by breaking the silence and building support. The campaign’s core objective is to break the silence surrounding suicide and to foster a supportive community that actively works to eliminate the stigma associated with mental health challenges.

“By engaging in open dialogue and collective action, we aspire to prevent suicide and create an environment where individuals can seek help without fear or judgment,” said Meena K.S., additional professor and head of the department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS.

Postvention Initiative 

To mark World Suicide Prevention Day, NIMHANS is also organising a “Postvention initiative” on Friday at 3.30 p.m., in NIMHANS Ashwini Hall. Postvention, the compassionate care, and support offered to those affected by suicide loss play a vital role in healing, said Anish V. Cherian associate professor in the Department of Psychiatric Social Work.

