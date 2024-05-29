Suicide of Valmiki Corporation official: BJP demands resignation of ST Welfare Minister; wife of the deceased demands justice

The Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) have demanded the sacking of Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra over the death by suicide of an official of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation on Sunday, even as the State Government instituted a CID inquiry into the scam.

P. Chandrashekaran (48), working as accounts superintendent at the corporation’s office in Bengaluru, committed suicide at his residence in Shivamogga on Sunday. In his death note, has named corporation Managing Director J.J. Padmanabha, Accounts officer Parashuram and Union Bank of India’s Manager Suchismita, blaming them for his death.

BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra and BJP legislator from Shivamogga S.N. Channabasappa have demanded the resignation of the ST welfare Minister and arrest of those named in the death note while the JD(S) has demanded inclusion of the name of the Minister in the FIR.

The State Government has received a report from corporation MD J.J. Padmanabha, who has been named by the deceased officer in his death note, while the police have filed a FIR against the Union Bank of India in this respect. The signatures that led to unauthorised transfer of ₹88 crore from the corporation to Union Bank has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain whether the signatures were forged or genuine. The Finance Department officials also visited the corporation office on May 28 to probe the documents pertaining to the scam. The corporation has so far got back ₹28 crore of the unauthorised transactions and is expecting to receive the remaining ₹60 crore.

Minister acknowledges scam

B. Nagendra, the Minister for Scheduled Tribes, under whom the corporation functions, told presspersons on May 28 that action would be initiated against those involved in the scam while also condoling the death of office superintendent Chandrashekar. Acknowledging the scam, the Minister said that of ₹187 crore meant for various programmes from 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, ₹88 crore had been transferred to an unofficial account in the Union Bank of India, M.G. Road branch, without coming to his or the corporation’s chairperson’s notice.

“After the incident came to light, officials who conducted preliminary probe have confirmed that it had been done without anyone’s knowledge. I have set a deadline for the bank to return the remaining amount. We will get it back as early as possible. Once the CID submits its report, we will take action against the accused,” the Minister said.

Wife demands justice

Kavitha, wife of deceased Chandrashekharan, has demanded justice for her husband’s death. “He ended his life unable to handle the pressure at the office. He is honest and has never engaged in any corrupt practice,” Kavitha told the media at her residence in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Chandrashekharan, 48, who worked in the corporation’s office in Bengaluru, was found dead at his residence in Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga. He is survived by his wife and two children. Vinoba Nagar police have registered the case on charges of abetment of suicide (Section 306 of the IPC) as per Kavitha’s complaint.

“My husband came back from Bengaluru on Friday night. He was upset throughout the weekend. He hardly spoke to anybody. Going by the death note, it is clear that he was under pressure. I want justice,” she said.

Meanwhile, officials from the office of Minister for Tribal Welfare, B. Nagendra, visited Chandrashekharan’s residence in the city and interacted with his family members.