Suicide case takes new turn

The death of a 29-year-old person reported at Andasura in Sagar taluk in May this year has taken a new turn after the police obtained the postmortem report. Earlier, perceived to be a suicide, now the case has turned out to be a murder.

Harish was admitted to a hospital in Shivamogga on May 8 after he reportedly consumed pesticide meant for paddy. He died the next day. Sagar Rural police took up investigation under 174C of CrPC.

When the police obtained the postmortem report, they learnt that Harish due to a head injury. They learnt that Harish had consumed poison after a quarrel with his father and brother on May 8. At the same time, his brother hit him with an iron rod to kill him as he was not willing to share the ancestral property with him. Later, the accused took Harish to a private hospital, where he died.

The police have now registered the case under Sec 302 of IPC, and arrested the accused, said a press release issued by Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad.