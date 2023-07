July 04, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday that his department would take steps to expand the reach of Mysore Sandal soaps.

As a first step, suggestions from industry experts have been invited. They can share their ideas by writing to karnatakavision2030@gmail.com. The Minister said the department will expand the market for the brand both across the nation and globally, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT