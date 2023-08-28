Suggestions collected from writers and artists for year-long programmes to mark golden jubilee celebration of Karnataka

August 28, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi chaired a preparatory meeting organized by the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Kannada Development Authority to interact with writers and artists from the Kalaburagi division and collect their suggestions on celebrating ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ a year-long programme to mark the 50th anniversary of the State’s renaming as Karnataka.

The plan is to conduct year-long cultural and literary activities to keep the spirit of Kannada language and traditional art alive under the theme ‘Hesarayitu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada’.

Mr. Tangadagi said that a committee, comprising the renowned writers and artists from across the State, would be formed to consolidate the suggestions received from the four divisions. The list of year-long programmes will be finalised after holding discussion with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he added.

A group of writers expressed that the literary and cultural activities should be organized at district headquarters, taluk headquarters and gram panchayats to commemorate the anniversary. Seminars, quiz competitions, festivals of literature and traditional artforms should be organized across the 31 districts, they said. Suggestions included recognition of eminent literary figures and freedom fighters who fought for the Unification of Karnataka and also steps to improve Kannada-medium schools in border areas.

Writer and eminent physician P.S. Shankar from Kalaburagi suggested publishing 50 books of various topics related to the rich heritage of the land and their contributions to the Kannada language, art and culture, agriculture practices, science and technology. Seminars and quiz competitions on Karnataka’s history should be organized in schools and colleges.

Renowned writer Allamprabhu Betadur from Koppal suggested establishing Pratishthan in the name of Siddaiah Puranik, who participated in Gokak agitation for first-language status of the Kannada language, and also a prathisthan named after litterateur Shantarasa Hemberalu.

The rich literary works of various writers documented in Hale Kannada (old Kannada) should be translated into new Kannada, to help students to learn in the language they can understand. He said Dalit Sahitya (Dalit literature) should reach the students. Mr. Betadur also suggested the State government issue an order making it mandatory to admit children of government officers and politicians to Kannada-medium schools till SSLC.

H.T. Pote, head of the Kannada Department at Gulbarga University suggested that the Kannada and Culture Department to establish a district-level pratishthan in the name of eminent literary figures from Kalyana Karnataka region.

Sharanu Gadduge, Kannada activist suggested taking out a ‘Jyoti Yatra’ from Basavakalyan to Mysuru will be the best way to mark 50 years celebration of Karnataka Sambhrama, complete with tableaux depicting the photos of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka late D. Devraj Urs and those who fought for Kannada status and freedom fighters of this region.

