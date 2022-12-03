Sugarcane harvesting to be taken up in 23 villages where leopard sightings are frequent in T. Narsipur

December 03, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department has sought sugarcane harvesting on a priority basis in 23 villages of T. Narsipur taluk in Mysuru district affected by the presence of leopards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra has been apprised of the imperatives of such a move as the vast swathe of agricultural tracts in T.Narsipur constitutes sugarcane fields that are suitable for leopards to breed and thrive.

The decision follows the killing of two students by leopards in a span of 30 days in the taluk following which a massive combing operation has been launched and 120 Forest Department personnel are part of the exercise.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Mysuru Circle) Malathi Priya said that they have mapped 23 villages in the taluk where the frequency of leopard sighting was the highest. This includes the two villages -Kebbehundi and M.L.Hundi – which are 12 km apart and where the two human deaths have been reported.

Ms.Malathi Priya said leopards have adapted to survive in sugarcane fields and the onset of winter, being the breeding season, was also when the leopards tend to venture out and thus are increasingly coming into conflict situation.

‘’Once the fields are harvested and cleared it will eliminate the possibility of leopards finding refuge there and reduce conflict’’, she added.

Meanwhile, 120 Forest Department staff including the Special Tiger Force from Bandipur are camping in and around Kebbehundi where the latest human killing took place on Thursday. ‘’We have placed cages at 16 places and also installed 20 camera traps but so far the leopards have proved to be elusive and their images have not been captured’’, said Ms. Malathi Priya.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial) Mysuru Kamala Karikalan said the combing operations have been intensified and even a drone has been deployed to cover areas not easily accessible due to the steep terrain.

She said the Forest Department staff were bombarded with calls of leopard sightings on Friday most of which turned out to be false. ‘’Some were prank calls as well and in one case the person who had made the call went into hiding. But on Saturday there were no such calls and people were really cooperative’’, said Ms. Karikalan.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that their first priority will be to tranquilize and capture the leopards and shoot at sight is the last resort provided they are in a position to ascertain the identity of the leopard based on camera trap images. But there have been no camera trap images of the leopards so far, the officials added.