Sugarcane growers withdraw protest

ADVERTISEMENT

After an assurance from Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, farmers have withdrawn their protest in Belagavi in support of their demand for higher minimum support price.

The meeting will be held this week and will have district administration officials, sugar factory officers and farmers representatives taking part in it.

KRRS leaders Choonappa Pujari and others met the Deputy Commissioner at the end of their two-day protest. Farmers are demanding ₹5,500 per tonne of sugarcane supplied.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Vijayapura, Deputy Commissioner Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar assured farmers that a similar meeting will be held in Vijayapura in the first week of next month.

Srimant Duddagi and others met Mr. Danammanavar in Vijayapura. They have been demanding a minimum of ₹4,500 per tonne of sugarcane.