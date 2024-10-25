GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugarcane growers warn State govt. against not allowing Chincholi factory to resume operations

Published - October 25, 2024 10:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the State government permit Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power (SEP) Factory (sugar factory) to resume operations by November 1, the Kalaburagi District Sugarcane Growers Association has said that sugarcane growers will stage a rasta roko in their respective villages and stage an indefinite dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office from November 4.

District president of the association Jagadish Patil Rajapur, addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has denied permission for the factory to resume operations, even though the factory has got a favourable order from the High Court of Karnataka.

Mr. Rajapur said that the KSPCB is not objecting to other factories [cement manufacturing factories] mushrooming across Chincholi taluk causing air and dust pollution. The government is targeting only Siddhasiri Ethanol and Power Factory.

Last year, the factory paid ₹2,600 per tonne of sugarcane and the amount was deposited to farmers account within 15 days, while the Bhalki Sugar Factory fixed ₹2,000 per tonne of sugarcane and paid it in installments over six months, Mr. Rajapur added.

On November 4, sugarcane growers will launch the indefinite dharna and stage the rasta roko in their respective villages which will affect vehicular movement.


