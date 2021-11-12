Karnataka

Sugarcane growers want factories to fix price

District unit president of Sugarcane Growers Association Jagadish Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.  

The Sugarcane Growers Association has demanded that sugar factories fix the price for sugarcane being crushed during this season.

Association president Jagadish Patil addressing presspersons here on Thursday said that the district administration should organise a meeting with factory officials and sugarcane growers immediately and direct the factories to fix the price of sugarcane.

The sugarcane growers along with farmers from across the district will picket the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on November 17, if the district authorities fail to hold a meeting with the factory officials and sugarcane farmers before November 15.

Mr. Patil said that the factories were paying ₹2,300 per tonne of sugarcane, which was fixed during the last year.

He demanded that the factories pay Rs.2,800 per tonne of sugarcane this year.


