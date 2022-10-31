Sugarcane growers turn protest into an overnight agitation

The Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Dharwad on Monday, where sugarcane farmers were staging a protest, witnessed high drama, ultimately resulting in the agitating farmers resolving to spend the night on the premises to get their demands met.

After an altercation, the farmers forced their way into the premises after removing barricades. They are now staging dharna in front of the entrance of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Their main demand is immediate hike of FRP (Fair Remunerative Price) and support for sugarcane growers.

They have decided that they will not move from the premises, until Minister for Sugar and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa meets them and gives them an assurance in writing.

Meanwhile, Mr. Munenakoppa has gone to Raichur to participate in the Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday. The farmers reportedly got angry after State president of the Sugarcane Growers Association Kurubur Shanthkumar, who led the protest, fell down and suffered an injury while trying to enter the office premises.