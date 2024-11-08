Sugarcane growers to take out Belagavi Chalo, stage protest outside Suvarna Soudha on Dec. 12

Members of the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association under the banner of All India Sugarcane Farmers Federation (AISFF) of Karnataka State Committee has decided to organize Belagavi Chalo and stage a protest outside the Suvarna Soudha on December 12 demanding that the Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane be fixed at ₹5,000 per tonne and also seek the government’s intervention in settling long-pending dues for sugarcane supplied to various sugar factories.

State secretary of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association N.L. Bharatraj and district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, addressing presspersons here on Friday, urged the Centre to revise the sugar recovery rate to 8.5% from 10.25%.

The FRP for sugarcane for the 2024-25 season has been fixed at ₹340 per quintal at a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%, which is 8% higher than the FRP fixed during 2023-24. He demanded that the government fix the FRP at ₹5,000 per tonne at a recovery rate of 8.5%.

Mr. Mamshetty said that the factories are charging exorbitant prices for harvesting and transporting sugarcane from the fields to the factories.

For harvesting and transporting sugarcane, the factories are charging ₹588 per tonne for a distance of 5 km, ₹608 for 10 km, ₹637 for 15 km and ₹661 for 20 km.

He demanded strengthening the Sugarcane (Control) Order of 1966 that protects the interest of sugarcane growers.

As many as 350 sugarcane growers from Kalaburagi district will participate in the agitation, he added.