ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane growers stage protest in Belagavi demanding payment of arrears

Published - June 19, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Sugar mills in the district owe ₹300 crore to farmers, says the former Minister Sashikanth Naik

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staging a protest against delay in payment of arrears by sugar factories in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi on Wednesday, demanding State action against factories that have not paid arrears to sugarcane growers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors marched from Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They raised slogans against the State government and the Sugar Commissioner for not taking action against factories that have retained huge arrears.

The protestors cooked food on the street using gas cylinders, stoves and utensils. They raised slogans against the management of the factories for delaying the payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Minister Sashikanth Naik said that 64 sugar mills in Karnataka have a total outstanding bills of over ₹604 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Of this amount, ₹300 crore is to come from the factories in Belagavi district. Farmers are facing hardship due to delay in payments,” he said.

He demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Sugar Minister Sivananda Patil should take urgent action to solve this problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

He informed protestors that officers of Hira Sugar Factory had promised that all the bills will be paid by June 25. And, officials of Someshwar Sugar Factory came to the venue and told farmers that the due amount will be paid by July 1.

A protestor Prakash Nayak said that most factories were not following the rule that factories should pay bills of farmers within 15 days of supplying sugarcane. He complained that the State government has done little other than issuing notices to the factories.

Leaders Choonappa Poojary, Chamarasa Malipatil, P.S. Bogur and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US