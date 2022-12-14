Sugarcane growers meet CM

December 14, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sugarcane growers led by their leader and Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged the government to look into their demands, including an increase in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane.

The sugarcane growers in the State have been on strike for the last 23 days since the Centre announced a FRP of ₹3,050 per tonne. Mr. Shanthakumar criticised sugar factories of deceiving farmers and urged the authorities to take action against the factories that were deducting more than the permissible sum towards transportation of sugarcane.