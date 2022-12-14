  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Sugarcane growers meet CM

December 14, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sugarcane growers led by their leader and Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar on Wednesday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and urged the government to look into their demands, including an increase in fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane.

The sugarcane growers in the State have been on strike for the last 23 days since the Centre announced a FRP of ₹3,050 per tonne. Mr. Shanthakumar criticised sugar factories of deceiving farmers and urged the authorities to take action against the factories that were deducting more than the permissible sum towards transportation of sugarcane.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.