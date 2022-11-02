Sugarcane growers intensify stir, say they will launch jail bharo

The farmers are seeking scientific Fair Remunerative Price of ₹5,500 per tonne of their produce, as, according to them, cost of production has increased by 20%

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 02, 2022 19:45 IST

Sugarcane growers who are staging an agitation on the Deputy Commissioners’ office building premises in Dharwad since Monday intensified their protest on Wednesday and also warned that they will launch a jail bharo.

Led by State president of the Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association Kurubur Shanthkumar, the farmers launched the agitation on Monday seeking scientific FRP (Fair Remunerative Price) for sugarcane.

The farmers, who are camping on the Deputy Commissioner’s office building premises, have clarified that they will not withdraw the protest until Sugar and Sugarcane Development Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa gives a written assurance on fulfilling their demands.

On Wednesday, the farmers staged a Barakolu Chaluvali (whip movement) and some of them even brought bullocks to the district administration complex and wanted to take them inside the gate, which, however, was not permitted by the police despite heated arguments. Later, only farmers were allowed inside.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Shanthkumar demanded FRP of ₹5,500 per tonne of sugarcane. Although the production cost has increased by 20%, the hike allowed in FRP by the government has been just 1% of FRP, he said.

He termed the government fixed price of ₹2,900 per tonne as unscientific. He demanded immediate implementation of the resolution passed by the government based on the outcome of the bilateral talks it has had with sugar factories.

Mr. Shanthkumar also warned that the farmers will be forced to launch a jail bharo, if the government’s apathy towards them continued.

Basavaraj Devaru of Revanasiddeshwar Mutt, Mansur, addressed the farmers.

