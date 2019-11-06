Sugarcane growers decide to file cheating case against NSL Sugars

Sugarcane growers in Aland taluk have decided to file a cheating case against NSL Sugars in Bhusnoor village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi for not paying uniform charges fixed for harvesting and transportation of sugarcane from the fields to the sugar factories.

The former MLA B.R. Patil, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that NSL Sugars was not paying harvesting and transportation charges fixed by the authorities concerned.

The factory management was committing injustice by deducting ₹ 850 per tonne towards harvesting and transportation charges for ex-field produce, while farmers who were harvesting and transporting sugarcane to the factory themselves were getting only ₹ 600 per tonne. Mr. Patil said that the ex-gate system has created a major labour and transport problem for farmers. This has led to exploitation of farmers by the sugar factory, he added. He said that the Fixed Remunerative Price (FRP) the factory has to pay is ₹ 2,250 per tonne of sugarcane crushed, but the farmers were paid only ₹ 2,100 a tonne.

The factory had not paid ₹ 11 crore dues for sugarcane crushed during 2018-19. Farmers are not ready to send their sugarcane to NSL Sugars, Mr. Patil added.

Though Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar recently promised the agitating sugarcane growers that he would intervene and help clear their dues, he has not made any efforts in this regard, he said.