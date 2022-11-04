Sugarcane growers continue protest in Haliyal

They resolve not to send sugarcane to mills

Sugarcane growers, who are protesting against what has been termed as a unilateral decision to hike harvesting and transportation charges of private sugar mill in Haliyal, have decided to continue the agitation till the government comes out with a solution and not send sugarcane for crushing till November 10.

President of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar, who held a meeting with the farmers in Haliyal in Uttar Kannada district on Friday, told The Hindu that the farmers had decided to continue the agitation till November 10, the date fixed by the government to hold a meeting with factory owners and farmers’ representatives.

Mr. Shanthakumar said that, however, the farmers might meet again to take a decision on sending sugarcane to the factory if the Sugar Development Commissioner who was to hold a meeting with sugar factory representatives came up with a solution to the problem.

The farmers are demanding scientific FRP (fair remunerative price) for sugarcane and immediate withdrawal of the hike in harvest and transportation cost being imposed by the factory.

Meanwhile, the agitation in Dharwad by sugarcane farmers, which began on Monday, has continued. The farmers have resolved to continue it till the meeting convened by the government takes place. On Thursday, Sugar and Sugarcane Development Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa held a video conference with farmers and promised to convene a meeting on November 10 to resolve the contentious issues.