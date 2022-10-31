Sugarcane growers block road for three hours in Kalaburagi

They are demanding scientific, reasonable fair and remunerative price for their crop

Sugarcane growers blocking the main road outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Hundreds of sugarcane growers who arrived from different parts of the district here on Monday blocked the main road outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner for nearly three hours demanding scientific and reasonable FRP [fair and remunerative price] for their crop.

Organised under the banner of the State Sugarcane Growers Association, the farmers did not allow any vehicles to pass through the arterial road throwing traffic out of control.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar met the agitating farmers twice and made attempts to convince them. However, the farmers continued to protest for hours.

Later, the police evicted them from the main road and shifted them to Aiwan-e-Shahi Road where the farmers continued their protest till 5 p.m.

The agitation was called off only after Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhimashankar Teggelli assured the farmers of taking an appropriate decision within three days.

Confrontation

At one point, there was a confrontation between the agitating sugarcane growers and the police when the latter prevented the former from barging into the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and closed the main gate adjacent to the road. Both the police and the farmers exchanged heated arguments and the stand-off continued for a while before the farmers blocked the main road by sitting on it in protest.

“Ours are just demands. It is our right to protest and meet the Deputy Commissioner with the demands. But the police prevented us from approaching the Deputy Commissioner,” an agitating farmer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, Assistant Police Commissioner Deepan M.N. and Traffic Circle Inspector Shanthinath rushed to the spot and managed to calm down the protesters by allowing them to protest on the road.

Demands

District president of the State Sugarcane Growers Association Jagadish Patil said that their main demand was better FRP for sugarcane.

“In 2021-22, the FRP was not fixed before the commencement of the operation of sugar mills. Later, ₹2,350 and ₹2,300 were fixed as FRP per tonne of sugarcane. It should not happen this time. We want the government to fix the FRP beforehand. The Punjab government has fixed ₹3800 per tonne of sugarcane. Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat governments have fixed ₹3,500 and ₹4,400 FRP per tonne of sugarcane, respectively. We want the Karnataka government to similarly fix a scientific FRP,” Mr. Patil said.

Their other demands are allowing sugar mills in Kalaburagi to accept sugarcane from outside only after the exhaustion of the crop from the district, avoiding middle-men between farmers and sugar mills, removing restrictions imposed on farmers for selling their crop and initiating action against sugar factories that have cheated farmers in the past by not paying them the full amount as promised.

State Sugarcane Growers Association’s State vice-president Basavaraj Patil Ankalagi, leaders Shanthaveerappa Kalaburagi, Nagendrarao Deshmukh, Ramesh Hugar, Shantaveer Patil Dastapur, Sharnu Billad and others led the agitation.