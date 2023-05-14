Sugarcane farmers urge Congress to repeal land reforms Act introduced by BJP govt. in Karnataka

May 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers have sought the immediate abrogation of a slew of legal decree passed by the outgoing BJP government when in power and whose passage had drawn widespread opposition by the farming community.

This includes the Karnataka Land Reforms Act which was passed to ease the restriction on purchase of agricultural land by non-agriculturists and conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. Prior to the BJP passing the Act, there were stringent restrictions and only farmers could purchase agricultural land.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators Association said here on Sunday, May 14, that the Karnataka Land Reforms Act was ‘’anti-farmer’’ in nature and was introduced by the BJP to facilitate industrialists to purchase land on a large scale.

He said the Congress, which was in opposition then, had vowed to abrogate the law when elected and hence, it should not keep its promise. ‘’Siddaramaiah had promised to withdraw the Act within 48 hours of government formation and he should keep his word,’’ said Mr. Shanthakumar.

Apart from industrialists, it was also an attempt to corporatise agriculture and encourage MNCs to enter the agricultural sector which, he said, would have a negative bearing on food security. It would encourage farmers with small landholdings to sell the land and shift from agriculture to other vocations but mostly end up in slums in urban areas or daily wagers in towns and cities, Mr. Shanthakumar added.

The BJP government has also introduced an amendment to the APMC Act which enabled private players to procure agricultural commodities from the farmers. But there is opposition to it from the farmers on the grounds that it was a precursor to privatization of APMCs and entry of MNCs who, the farmers fear, will dictate both crop and pricing pattern in the long run. The farmers association said they were firm in their demand and expect the Congress to repeal both the Acts.

‘Keep sugar barons at bay’

The Congress was also urged not to induct MLAs owning sugar mills into the cabinet as ministers. ‘’There will be conflict of interest and in the past, such ministers have played havoc with the farmers by tinkering with the procurement price and other policies of the Government,’’ said Mr. Shanthakumar.

There are nearly 30 lakh sugarcane cultivators in Karnataka and a handful of MLAs owning sugar mills tend to dictate pricing pattern or other policies much to the detriment of the farming community and would amount to denial of justice, said the association members.

The farmers also urged the Congress to get the stay vacated on increase in MSP by ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane, brought by sugar mills.