Farmers leaders have decided to stage a protest against the government of Karnataka demanding payment of arrears by factories and enforcing uniform payment to farmers across the State.

Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, and Hasiru Sene will organise protests in Belagavi during the winter session of the Assembly and the State-level cooperative week celebrations in Bagalkot on November 17.

Sugarcane growers’ association president Kurubur Shantakumar told The Hindu, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Bagalkot on November 17. We will protest in front of him and boycott the cooperative rally. What is the meaning of holding cooperation events if the interests of farmers are neglected?”

The organisations also plans to stage a protest in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on December 9 when the winter session of the State Assembly is scheduled to begin.

“The fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane fixed by the Union Government this year is ₹340 per tonne. This is not enough and needs to be hiked by at least 20%. The State Government should fix a price of 20% over and above the FRP. We have submitted this memoranda before successive governments, but in vain. Secondly, the government of Karnataka should ensure payment of uniform prices for sugarcane and uniform wages for farm labourers who harvest sugarcane and work in factories across all districts. The government should also ensure immediate payment of arrears to farmers in all States,” he said.

“All the factories together have arrears of around ₹850 crore, of which around ₹600 crore is pending with factories in northern Karnataka. Average pending arrears is around ₹45 per tonne. The State Sugar Commissionerate has allowed the factories to pay arrears in stages till the end of this crushing season. The deputy commissioners are empowered by law to take over sugar factories and pay the arrears to farmers, if they are not paid within the prescribed period,” an officer in the commissionerate said.

Officers, however, say it is not easy to ensure uniform payments.

Around 60 of the 75 factories in Karnataka have started crushing operations in October. Some may start before December 1. They are mandated to pay the FRP within two weeks of cane supply.

“The FRP of ₹340 per tonne fixed by the Union Government for factories of 10% average yield is ₹25, or 8% higher than that of last year. The FRP increases by ₹34, for every percent increase in yield of sugar. The yields are declared by the factories, but sugarcane producers have no scientific method to cross-check those figures. Hence, it is difficult to enforce uniform payments in factories in all the districts,” an officer said.

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil said that he would impress upon all factories to clear arrears before payment for the current season begins. He also said the State Cabinet will consider all the demands by sugarcane farmers. “We want to give no reason to farmers to protest during the winter session,” he said.