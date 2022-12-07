Sugarcane farmers to burn govt. order on ₹50 increase in procurement price

December 07, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In protest against the government’s attitude towards farmers, the protesting sugarcane farmers, whose dharna here entered 16th day, have decided to burn the State government’s order that increased sugarcane procurement price by ₹50 on Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sugarcane Farmers Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar said they had decided to burn the order copy as a symbol of protest. “We are not seeking alms. The ₹50 hike given is like alms to farmers. It has to be calculated judiciously and should be given in a proper manner. Only a few factories are distributing profits from by-products to farmers and are also paying higher than the fair and remunerative price (FRP). Why cannot all factories do it?” he asked.

His response came after State government announced ₹50 per tonne on the profits from by-products of sugarcane. This is above the FRP given to the farmers. While farmers at a meeting recently with Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa had not agreed to the proposal, the government had announced it. A section of farmers had also met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday to thank him.

“Instead, the State government should prevail upon the sugar factories to reduce the transport price that has been increased from ₹250 to ₹300 per tonne. The government should also make effort to get farmers the FRP of ₹3,050 per tonne fixed by the Union government since sugar factories are paying less,” Mr. Shanthkumar said. He further said that farmers were being cheated by sugar factories with respect to the calculation of yield.

