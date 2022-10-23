Sugarcane farmers threaten State-wide road blockade on October 27

The Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association has threatened a road blockade agitation across the State between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on October 27 to protest against the delay by the State government to increase fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane for the current year.

The agitation will be followed by a siege of Deputy Commissioners’ offices on October 31.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, association president Kurubur Shanthakumar regretted that the government had failed to take any decision on increasing the FRP in addition to the price fixed by the Centre even after four ministerial-level meetings.

Terming the delay “an act of betrayal”, Mr. Shanthakumar said the farmers were suspicious about the government’s intentions in view of the silence maintained by elected representatives, even though the farmers have been holding protests for the last four months.

Pointing to a delegation, by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other MPs, to the Centre to represent the woes of arecanut farmers, Mr. Shanthakumar wondered if the cultivation of sugarcane, worth ₹40,000 crore by an estimated 30 lakh farmers in the State, was not profitable to the government.

Contending that sugarcane farmers were receiving ₹3,800 per tonne in Punjab, ₹3,500 per tonne in Uttar Pradesh, ₹4,400 in Gujarat, he said Karnataka farmers should receive a minimum of ₹3,500 per tonne.

The sugarcane farmers in Karnataka have been on a warpath with the government ever since the Centre announced a FRP of ₹3,050 per tonne, up from the ₹2.900 per tonne last season, but also increased the sugar recovery rate from 10% to 10.25%.

Mr. Shanthakumar also criticised sugar factories of deceiving farmers and urged the authorities to take action against the factories that were deducting more than the permissible sum towards transport of sugarcane.

The factories should deduct only the sum applicable for the transporting sugarcane from the agricultural fields to the factory on the basis of kilometres. The jurisdictional Deputy Commissioners should book a criminal case against the factories for cheating, he said.

Reiterating the association’s demand for complete computerisation of the sugar industry and cultivation in the State, Mr. Shanthakumar said that most of the problems faced by farmers will be resolved if the chain of activities is computerised and made available to the farmers on a mobile app.