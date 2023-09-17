Sugarcane farmers seek loan waiver

September 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Sugarcane farmers in Karnataka have sought a waiver on agricultural loans in view of drought in the State.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, said 14 lakh hectares of land were under sugarcane cultivation last year and it has come down to 8 lakh hectares during the current year. But the prolonged water stress due to failure of monsoon has affected the standing crops, which were wilting and the yield was expected to decline by 40%, he added.

As a result, the cultivators were in distress and yet there was no relief from the State and the Centre, said Mr. Shanthakumar. “The sugar mills were delaying release of arrears due to the farmers adding to their misery and financial distress,” he added.

The State government has already declared that 195 taluks have been affected by drought and hence it was imperative that the government also announce a loan-waiver, said the association president. He demanded that drought relief to the tune of ₹25,000 per acre for every farmer should be credited to their respective accounts through DBT.

The government also came under flak for delay in announcing the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane while the Centre was criticised for a marginal increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP).

Mr. Shanthakumar said despite many rounds of agitations and talks with the district administration the government was unresponsive and hence the association would stage an indefinite dharna in front of the Vidhana Soudha from October 1, Mr. Shanthakumar added.

‘’We are giving the government 15 days to announce the SAP and also the arrears of ₹950 crore due to nearly 30 lakh sugarcane farmers, failing which the association members will sit on a dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha,” he added.

The Centre was criticised for the marginal increase in FRP and the association said that it was less than the cost of cultivation. The cost of sugarcane cultivation is ₹4,000 per acre while the FRP announced by the Centre is only ₹3,150 per tonne of sugarcane as against ₹3,050 per tonne last year.

Cauvery crisis

The State government came under flak for handling the Cauvery issue and Mr. Shanthakumar said that the Cauvery Water Management Authority has not been apprised of the extent of crisis in the State. At a time when there was rainfall deficiency to the extent of more than 50% the directives to Karnataka to release water was unscientific, he added.

Mr. Shanthakumar said they have constituted a 10-member team which will visit Talacauvery, KRS, Biligundlu and other places in the Cauvery Basin and prepare a report on the extent of water crisis. It will be released to create greater public awareness of the impending water shortage, he added.

Other office-bearers of the association were present.