Sugarcane farmers hold protest near DC’s office

Sugarcane farmers, who are protesting against the delay in fixing a suitable Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for their produce, staged a semi-naked protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday evening to display their anger over Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar’s alleged neglect of farmers’ issues.

The farmers, whose agitation under the aegis of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, entered the second day on Tuesday, said the district administration had promised to bring their demands to the notice of Mr. Somashekar on his visit to the city for Rajyothsava Day. But, the Minister had left the city without meeting them, they alleged and held the protest to display their anger against Mr. Somashekar and the district administration.