Sugarcane farmers hold protest near DC’s office

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugarcane farmers, who are protesting against the delay in fixing a suitable Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for their produce, staged a semi-naked protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday evening to display their anger over Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar’s alleged neglect of farmers’ issues.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers, whose agitation under the aegis of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, entered the second day on Tuesday, said the district administration had promised to bring their demands to the notice of Mr. Somashekar on his visit to the city for Rajyothsava Day. But, the Minister had left the city without meeting them, they alleged and held the protest to display their anger against Mr. Somashekar and the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app