Sugarcane farmers call off stir after govt. announces hike in price

January 02, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Sugarcane growers of the State, who had launched an agitation demanding a price higher than the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed by the Centre, have ended their protest after the State government announced an increase in the price of sugarcane.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, president of Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association Kurubur Shanthakumar said the State government, which had already announced a hike of ₹50 for every tonne of sugarcane crushed by sugar industries producing ethanol, had directed all sugar factories to pay ₹100 over and above the FRP of ₹3,050 fixed by the Centre.

According to an order passed by the Commissioner of Directorate of Sugar Development and Sugar on December 29, 2022, all sugar factories, irrespective of their capacity to produce ethanol, should pay ₹100 along with the FRP fixed by the Centre. Already, the Directorate had, on December 5, 2022, had issued directions to the sugar factories producing ethanol to pay ₹50 for every tonne of sugarcane in addition to FRP.

Briefing reporters, Mr. Shanthakumar described the government’s decision to increase the price of sugarcane as a “victory” of the efforts of the State Sugarcane Farmers Association. He said the Association had ended its 39-day-long agitation with the government’s announcement.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during his talks with the agitating sugarcane farmers, had also promied to bring down the sugarcane harvesting and transportation charges by ₹150 for every tonne. The sugar factories, which harvest and transport sugarcane from the fields of the farmers, deduct the charges for the same from the payment to be made to the farmers for sugarcane.

If the charges are reduced by ₹150 per tonne, the farmers will receive more remuneration, he said while adding that Minister for Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa had promised to take action in the regard in the next 20 days..

He said a delegation of sugarcane farmers and MPs from Karnataka had met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar against the move to fix the FRP after increasing the recovery rate for sugarcane from 10 per cent to 10.25 per cent. The Union Minister has assured the delegation to consider their demand for reverting to the recovery rate of 10 per cent.

With respect to the farmers’ demand that CIBIL score should not be considered for sanctioning agricultural loans, Mr. Shanthakumar said the RBI officials and the State Chief Secretary had assured the farmers that the demand will be discussed at a meeting of bankers at the state level.