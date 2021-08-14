Sugarcane farmers call off indefinite stir after DC promises meeting on Aug. 17

Mysuru

Their demands include increasing the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane

The sugarcane farmers of Mysuru, who began an indefinite demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Saturday, called off their agitation after Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham assured them of convening a meeting of their representatives and sugarcane mill owners on August 17.

The sugarcane farmers began their demonstration around 11 a.m. to press for their demands including increasing the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane. But, Joint Director of Agriculture, Mysuru, Mahantheshappa, visited the demonstration site and assured the farmers that a meeting to resolve their woes will be held next week while urging them to call of their agitation.

The farmers initially refused to call off the agitation by citing the district administration’s failure to respond to their representations submitted thrice in the last one month after which Mr. Mahantheshappa left the venue. But, when he returned a little while later, the Deputy Commissioner spoke to farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar on Mr. Mahantheshappa’s mobile and promised to convene a meeting with the sugarcane mill owners and the farmers’ representatives on August 17 after which the agitation was called off.

Mr. Shanthakumar regretted the failure of the authorities to increase the FRP for sugarcane by citing COVID-19 and lockdown. During 2018-19, the FRP for sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10 per cent had been fixed at ₹2,850 for a tonne. The government, which has been promising to increase the farmers’ income, has instead increased the prices of fertilizers and diesel, which has led to a sharp rise in the cost of production, which the farmers are forced to incur. He demanded a minimum of ₹3,250 for a tonne of sugarcane with recovery rate of 10 per cent.

He said the farmers were suffering on account of the delay by as much as 13 months for the harvesting and transportation of sugarcane by the sugar mills. The harvesting should be completed as per the government rules and the dues of the farmers should be cleared within 15 days of harvesting or else an interest of 15 per cent should be levied on the outstanding amount. Also, Mr. Shanthakumar alleged that the farmers had not been paid their dues towards the by-products manufactured during production of sugar for the last four years.

He also urged the district administration to caution the banks against harassing the farmers to repay their dues.

President of Mysuru district sugarcane growers’ association Somashekar attributed the delay in harvesting of sugarcane in the district to the purchase of sugarcane grown outside the district by the sugar mills in gross violation of the rules. He urged the authorities to immediately act against the illegal transportation of sugarcane from outside the district by the sugar mills.