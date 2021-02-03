Sugarcane combine harvesters in the tax net

Sugarcane combine harvesters have been brought under the tax net following the passage of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The cost of the sugarcane combine harvesting vehicle is about ₹1 crore and there are about 180 vehicles in the State. So, owners have to pay a fee of about ₹3 lakh for registering each vehicle. Farmers who purchase these will also get a subsidy of ₹33 lakh per unit from the Agriculture Department, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said.

The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was also passed in the Assembly to impose fine up to ₹50,000 or imprisonment for three months or both for violating the rules and regulations made under the Act.