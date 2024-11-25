Sugarcane burnt due to suspected short circuit in Belagavi district

Farmers on Monday complained that sugarcane crop in over 200 acres of land in Shiraguppi village near Kagwad of Belagavi district was burnt due to a suspected short circuit.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and police officers struggled for hours to put out the fire.

Farmers leader Mahalinga Udagave told reporters that electrical wires that were hanging from electricity poles caused sparks that led to the fire among dry grass in the fields.

He sought compensation for the loss. HESCOM officials said that they are investigating the matter to see if the claim made is right.