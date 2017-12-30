Sugarcane association seeks reduction in sugar recovery percentage

The Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association has urged the Centre to reduce the desired level of sugar recovery percentage to 8.5 while prescribing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

A meeting of the association, held in Bengaluru on Friday, observed that the Centre had recently increased the sugar recovery percentage level to 9.5 for the FRP.

“This would mean that State farmers will get the full FRP of ₹2,550 a tonne only if they achieve sugar recovery of 9.5 per cent. But State farmers, especially those from the Cauvery basin, are losing ₹270 a tonne due to such stringent norms as their average sugar recovery percentage is only around 8,” association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar told The Hindu after the meeting.

For the north Karnataka farmers, whose sugar recovery percentage is higher than that of their Cauvery basin counterparts, relaxing of norms would result in earnings of an additional ₹270 a tonne, he noted.

Minister’s sugar mill

in dock

Expressing concern that some sugar mills were yet to pay dues of around ₹180 crore since 2013-14 towards sugarcane supplied by farmers, Mr. Shanthakumar alleged that Bhagya Lakshmi sugar mills in Belagavi district, in which the family of district in charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had a stake, was yet to pay arrears of several crores.