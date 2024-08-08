GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sugar units of North Karnataka to commence cane crushing after November 15

Published - August 08, 2024 07:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sugar factories of North Karnataka will commence crushing of sugarcane from November 15 and a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the South India Sugar Mills Association (SISMA) presided by Sugar Minister Shivananda Patil on Thursday.

SISMA office-bearers expressed concern with regard to the commencement of sugarcane crushing by factories of neighbouring Maharashtra before November 15, 2024. Mr. Patil assured SISMA that he would write to the Maharashtra government requesting to issue an order to start crushing operations after November 15 in that State.

Supply of cane by State growers to Maharashtra sugar units would cause shortage of cane to factories located in Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, and other neighbouring districts of Maharashtra. The office-bearers have urged the government to fix fair remunerative price (FRP) to the cane purchased by factories.

As FRP is likely to go up each year, SISMA also urged the government to fix minimum FRP to by-products such as methanol. They also urged the government to relax rules related to the use of jute bags for sugar packaging. SISMA argued that directions issued by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for mandatory jute packaging of 20% of the total production of sugar would impact the quality of the sugar.

Mandatory jute packaging

The DFPD directed sugar mills to comply with mandatory jute packaging of 20% of the total production of sugar. Mr. Patil told SISMA that he would write to the Centre and would try his best to address the grievances raised by mill owners. Sugar factory owners attended the meeting.

