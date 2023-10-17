HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sugar production likely to reduce by about 15 lakh tonnes

October 17, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The area under sugarcane has reduced from 7.5 lakh hectares in 2022-23 to 6.5 lakh hectares in 2023-24, largely owing to drought in the State. 

The area under sugarcane has reduced from 7.5 lakh hectares in 2022-23 to 6.5 lakh hectares in 2023-24, largely owing to drought in the State.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Minister for Sugar Shivanand Patil on Tuesday said all sugar factories in Karnataka will commence crushing of sugarcane from October 25 and production of sugar is estimated at 34.51 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 against 59.81 lakh tonnes during 2022-23.

The area under sugarcane has reduced from 7.5 lakh hectares in 2022-23 to 6.5 lakh hectares in 2023-24, largely owing to drought in the State. There is likelihood of shortage of sugar owing to shortfall in the cane production as erratic rainfall hit sugarcane yields in the country, the Minister said.

The recovery of sugar would also reduce from 9.91% to 8% and the crushing season would began early this year as sugarcane would get dried up, the Minister said. Earlier, the crushing season used to start from November 1.

The sugarcane crushing season would produce 1800 MW of power and 40,000 liters of methanol during 2023-24. Noting that the department has received 65 applications seeking permission to start new factories, the Minister said the permission would be granted to set up a factory at a distance of 25 km from another unit.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / agriculture / drought / environmental issues / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.