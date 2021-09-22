Sugar Minister promises honest efforts to revive Mysugar factory

BENGALURU

22 September 2021 23:04 IST

Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Wednesday assured the Legislative Assembly of making honest efforts to revive the sick Mysugar (Mysore Sugar Company Ltd) factory in Mandya.

Replying to a debate in which JD(S) members and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiiah demanded that the historical Mysugar factory, which is the only government-owned sugar mill in the State, should not be privatised, the Minister said he had already discussed the revival plan with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior leaders.

“I have even met the Union Sugar Minister twice in this regard. I will make honest efforts to protect the interests of farmers of Mandya district,” he said.

He pointed out that the sugar mill had suffered losses despite having distillery, co-generation facility and a bottling unit.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah warned that there could be law and order problems if the government went ahead with its plans to privatise the sugar mill as people of Mandya district had emotional bonding with it.

Pointing out that the sugar mill had one acre and 16 guntas of land in prime location situated opposite Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, he suggested that the full potential of land should be exploited by constructing a mall so that the factory gets rental revenues.

He also suggested measures like revamping co-generation facilities and setting up a modern distillery to help the factory earn additional income.

JD(S) member Annadani, who commenced the debate, pointed out that the factory had land to the tune of 235 acres worth nearly ₹ 2,000 crore. “The Mysugar factory is a symbol of self-esteem of Mandya district,” he said, while appealing against privatising it.