Sugar mills in Mandya told to commence crushing operations in July

All the five private sugar mills in Mandya district were instructed on Tuesday to ensure they commence sugar production activities in mid-July.
According to a communique released by the Department of Information and Public Relations here on Tuesday, a meeting was convened at the office of Deputy Commissioner here pertaining to the sugarcane crushing activities for the season 2020-21.
M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner, told the representatives of the mills to initiate measures to commence the crushing activities in the second week of July.
The DC also instructed NSL Sugars at Koppa and Chamundeshwari Sugars (Cham Sugars) near Maddur to clear the dues that they owe to the cane growers before June 25. Both the mills have not cleared the amount for the produces that they purchased from the farmers during the crushing season 2019-2020, stated the release.
The district has seven sugar mills. Among them, the State Government-owned Mysore Sugar Company Ltd. (Mysugar) in the town and the Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) in Pandavapura are defunct owing to mechanical issues. The remaining are private mills.
Deputy Director for Food and Civil Supplies, Kumuda Sharath, Joint Director for Agriculture, Chandrasekhar, and others were present.
